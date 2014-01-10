California 96, Oregon 83

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Loyd’s first name in 3rd graph)

California 96, No. 13 Oregon 83: Freshman Jordan Mathews scored 20 of his career-high 32 points in the first half to lead the visiting Golden Bears, who won their 12th in a row against the Ducks.

Justin Cobbs had 20 points and 11 assists and Richard Solomon collected 16 points and nine rebounds for California (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12), which shot 52.5 percent and outrebounded the Ducks 36-30. Tyrone Wallace contributed 14 points, five assists and four steals.

Joseph Young shot 16-for-17 from the foul line and led Oregon (13-2, 1-2) with 29 points, while Mike Moser added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Johnathan Loyd had 14 points and Damyean Dotson chipped in 10 for the Ducks, who allowed the Golden Bears to reach a season-high point total.

Mathews was 7-for-9 from the field and 5-for-5 at the foul line in the first half to help give California a four-point lead at the break. The Ducks rallied and took their last lead of the game at 60-59 on Young’s two free throws with just under 12 minutes left.

Oregon made its first 17 free throws before Loyd converted one of his two shots with just under eight minutes remaining to cut the deficit to 71-67. Mathews, who shot 10-for-14 from the field and converted all nine of his foul shots, scored with two minutes left to give the Golden Bears a 12-point cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon fell to 4-2 this season when trailing at the half. … Cobbs left the game with a cramp with nine minutes remaining before returning three minutes later. … California coach Mike Montgomery has won his last 15 games against Oregon dating back to his time at Stanford.

