Oregon 68, California 65
Harvey Aftermath
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Zimbabwe
#US College Basketball
January 7, 2016 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senior forward Chris Boucher had 18 points to lead Oregon to a 68-65 win over California on Wednesday night in Pac-12 basketball.

Freshman guard Tyler Dorsey added 17 points for Oregon (12-3, 1-1) while forward Elgin Cook had nine points and seven rebounds. Jaylen Brown led Cal (12-4, 2-1) with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Cal took a 47-46 lead when forward Ivan Rabb scored inside, but forward Dwayne Benjamin followed with a 3-pointer for Oregon and forward Jordan Bell had a dunk to put the Ducks up 51-47 with 7:16 left to play.

Cal was within 57-54 after Rabb scored, but Cook followed with a layup and a free throw to put the Ducks ahead 60-54 with 3:28 left in the game.

Brown made three straight free throws to get Cal within 60-57, but guard Tyrone Wallace missed two free throws on Cal’s next possession. Dorsey made a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left to put Oregon ahead 63-57.

Dorsey made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Oregon ahead 11-6 early and Cook stretched the lead to 13-7 with a tip-in before Brown and forward Ivan Rabb hit back-to-back baskets to start nine straight points that put the Bears ahead 16-11 on a basket by Wallace.

Cal stretched the lead to 22-17 on a basket by Brown, but Oregon later tied it 23-23 when forward Dillon Brooks and Boucher hit back-to-back baskets.

Oregon went ahead 25-24 on a basket by Benjamin before Cal got a basket from Wallace and a free throw by center Kingsley Okoroh to go ahead 27-25. Boucher scored to close out the half with the game tied 27-27.

Oregon announced before the game that senior guard Dylan Ennis, a transfer from Villanova, will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury after playing in just two games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
