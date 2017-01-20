No. 11 Oregon cruises past Cal

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon's first 15-game winning streak culminated with a win over the National Guard.

One hundred and four years later, the Ducks finally matched that streak.

Eleventh-ranked Oregon defeated California 86-63 on Thursday night in a Pac-12 game at Matthew Knight Arena to stay tied for first place in the conference at 6-0 and match its longest winning streak in school history set in 1912-13.

"It is nice to be part of something like that," Oregon junior guard Casey Benson said. "All our hard work is paying off."

It was not all good news for the Ducks as preseason All-American Dillon Brooks left the game late in the first half with a lower left leg injury and did not return. Brooks missed the first three games this season following offseason surgery on his left foot.

Oregon coach Dana Altman did not have an update on Brooks' status, but said he would be evaluated Friday.

"We will just wait and see what happens," Altman said.

Junior forward Jordan Bell had a career-high 26 points while Benson matched his career high of 15 points as the Ducks won their fifth straight game by at least 19 points.

Bell was 11 for 12 from the field to go with six rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals to surpass his previous career high of 23 points.

"He made some jump hooks and played at a really good pace, he was not going too fast," Oregon coach Dana Altman said of Bell. "That was a great stat line. A couple more rebounds and it would have been spectacular."

Benson had a career-high five 3-pointers, including four in the first half, for his 15 points.

"The first one went down and I got into a rhythm," Benson said. "Credit my teammates who found me a bunch of times with great passes."

Tyler Dorsey added 16 points as Oregon shot 58 percent from the field and made 45.8 percent of its 3-pointers.

Guard Jabari Bird scored 21 points to lead California (13-6, 4-3), which had a three-game winning streak come to an end. Guard Charlie Moore contributed 10 points for the Bears.

Ivan Rabb, who was averaging 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds, finished with four points on 2-for-10 shooting to go with six rebounds as Cal shot 39.7 percent from the field but outrebounded Oregon 34-25.

Oregon shot 61.5 percent from the field, hitting 9 of 15 3-point attempts, to take a 44-30 lead at halftime.

With Brooks in the locker room, Bird made two 3-pointers to open the second half as Cal closed within 44-36. Dorsey then made a 3-pointer for Oregon and Bell followed with four straight points as Oregon went up 51-36.

Bird hit a 3-pointer before Bell scored to put Oregon up 53-39.

Dorsey was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all three shots to increase the margin to 56-41. Benson's fifth 3-pointer of the game put the Ducks ahead 67-52.

The Ducks stretched the margin to 79-58 on back-to-back baskets by Dorsey.

Cal coach Cuonzo Martin did not speak to the media after the game.

NOTES: Oregon announced it will induct longtime NBA executive Stu Jackson, who played for the Ducks from 1974-76, into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor in March. California will induct Jerome Randle, the school's all-time leading scorer who played from 2007-10. ... Oregon won 171 games in the past seven seasons, its most-ever in that stretch of time. ... Oregon won its 37th consecutive home game to rank only behind Kansas (49) for the longest active streak in the nation. ... Oregon junior F Dillon Brooks was named one of 25 finalists for the Wooden Award given to the national player of the year.