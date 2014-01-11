Preview: California at Oregon State

California looks to complete a sweep of the Oregon schools Saturday against Oregon State, which is eager to build on its first conference victory. After a non-conference schedule marked by suspensions and inconsistent play, Oregon State posted an 81-72 win over Stanford on Thursday when freshman point guard Hallice Cooke scored a career-high 16 points in his first start. “I just think the sky is the limit with this kid,” coach Craig Robinson told reporters.

The Golden Bears boast their own impressive freshman in guard Jordan Mathews, who scored a career-best 32 points in Thursday’s 96-83 victory at Oregon. Mathews’ emergence has helped California win its first two Pac-12 contests despite missing injured guards Jabari Bird (ankle) and Ricky Kreklow (hand). Five players scored in double figures against the Ducks including forward Richard Solomon, who leads the Pac-12 with 10.4 rebounds per game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (11-4, 2-0 Pac-12): Coach Mike Montgomery was encouraged after the Golden Bears recorded their 12th straight victory over Oregon while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. “It’s a long way to go,” Montgomery told reporters. “But it gives us some confidence, knowing we are capable of beating a good team.” Point guard Justin Cobbs, who leads the team in scoring (14.8) and assists (4.3), battled cramps Thursday but finished with 20 points and 11 assists in 36 minutes.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (9-6, 1-2): Robinson shook up his starting lineup Thursday, benching forward Devon Collier for Langston Morris-Walker and giving Cooke the nod over Challe Barton. The lineup also included 6-10 forward Eric Moreland, who had 17 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and four assists in his third game back after serving a 12-game suspension. Senior guard Roberto Nelson leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 21.1 points and needs one point to become the eighth player in school history to reach 1,400.

TIP-INS

1. California leads the all-time series 80-60, including three straight victories.

2. Cobbs averaged 16 points and six assists in two wins over the Beavers last season.

3. Cooke and fellow freshmen G Malcolm Duvivier have combined to go 16-for-37 from 3-point range over the past six games.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 78, California 74