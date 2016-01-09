Preview: California at Oregon State

Oregon State looks to bounce back from a rare home loss Saturday as the Beavers host California, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday at Oregon. The game features two of the nation’s top point guards in Cal’s Tyrone Wallace and Oregon State’s Gary Payton II, who is the only player in the Pac-12 in the top 10 in scoring (16.8), rebounding (8.1), assists (5.2) and steals (2.4).

Wallace averages 15.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Golden Bears, who committed 18 turnovers and were 0-for-12 from 3-point range in Wednesday’s 68-65 loss to Oregon. Coach Cuonzo Martin’s squad has won five straight against the Beavers and boasts the Pac-12’s top defense at 64.6 points per game but will be tested by Payton, who had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Wednesday’s 78-72 loss to Stanford. The defeat was only the Beavers’ fourth home loss under second-year coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team ranks 11th in the league in scoring at 74.3 points per game. Oregon State was dominated on the boards by the Cardinal and faces another stiff challenge against Cal’s formidable frontline.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CAL (12-4, 2-1 Pac-12): Jordan Mathews is the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.9 points per game, but the junior guard was held scoreless while missing all eight of his shots at Oregon. The Golden Bears were picked as Pac-12 favorites by many experts due to the potential of highly touted freshman forwards Ivan Rabb and Jaylen Brown, and the duo delivered at Oregon by combining for 37 points on 15-for-20 shooting. Rabb averages 12.7 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds for Cal, which opened Pac-12 play with wins over Colorado and Utah and leads the league in field-goal percentage defense at 37.2 percent.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (10-3, 1-1): The Beavers are aiming for their best start through 14 games since 1989-90, but they’ll need an improved effort from veterans Malcolm Duvivier, Langston Morris-Walker, Jarmal Reid and Daniel Gomis, who combined for six points, six assists and four rebounds in Wednesday’s loss. “We’ll give these guys a chance, one more chance for sure because they’re good kids,” Tinkle told reporters. “They’re fighting hard.” Duvivier is mired in a 2-for-17 shooting slump over the last four games but had 18 points and eight rebounds in last season’s 73-56 loss to Cal at Haas Pavilion.

TIP-INS

1. Cal leads the series 82-60, including two straight wins in Corvallis.

2. Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle is averaging 15.3 points over the past six games.

3. Cal’s rebounding margin of plus-9.1 ranks third in the Pac-12, while Oregon State is last at plus-0.2.

PREDICTION: Cal 72, Oregon State 67