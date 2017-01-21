Preview: California at Oregon State

California saw its three-game winning streak come to a screeching halt with Thursday’s 86-63 loss at Oregon, but the Bears have an excellent chance to bounce back Saturday at Oregon State, which is still seeking its first conference victory. The injury-plagued Beavers have dropped 11 of their last 12 games and rank last in the Pac-12 in scoring at 64.4 points per game.

For Cal to keep pace with Arizona, Oregon and UCLA atop the Pac-12 race, the Bears need more consistency from preseason All-America forward Ivan Rabb, who was held to four points on 2-for-10 shooting in the loss to the Ducks. Rabb averages 14.9 points and 10.8 rebounds and should face an easier matchup against a Oregon State team that has struggled mightily without star forward Tres Tinkle, who remains out with a broken wrist. Tinkle’s absence has placed a heavier load on sophomore forward Drew Eubanks, who had eight points and five rebounds in Thursday’s 62-46 loss to Stanford while battling a thigh injury. “He’s got to get treatment and he’s got to be ready to go again on Saturday,” coach Wayne Tinkle told reporters. “We don't have time for anybody else to be sick or hurt. Obviously we’re not going to ever push it to where he risks a serious injury. But he’s just going to have to show toughness and fight through it.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CAL (13-6, 4-3 Pac-12): Opponents continue to double-team Rabb and open up scoring opportunities for senior wing Jabari Bird, who made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in the loss to Oregon. Freshman point guard Charlie Moore has scored in double figures in back-to-back games but committed five turnovers against the Ducks and owns a troubling 22-to-24 assist-to-turnover ratio in league play. Sophomore guard Don Coleman returned to face Oregon after missing a game with a lower back injury and scored nine points off the bench.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (4-15, 0-6): Off to their worst league start since 2008, the Beavers used a zone defense to slow down Stanford early in Thursday’s game but trailed for the entire second half. “It's a numbers game. We just don’t have the depth and the depth of talent,” Tinkle told reporters. “Our guys fight hard to hang in there. Most of the games we’re competing and we're right there, and then there’s a moment of truth where we let a little mental frustration slip in and we get off page.” Sophomore forward Gligorije Rakocevic made his first career start against the Cardinal and recorded three points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Cal leads the all-time series 83-63, including a 76-68 victory in the quarterfinals of last season’s Pac-12 Tournament.

2. Beavers C Cheikh N’diaye has missed the last 10 games and is out indefinitely with an injured left shoulder.

3. The Bears are 12-5 when outrebounding their opponent.

PREDICTION: Cal 68, Oregon State 55