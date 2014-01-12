California 88, Oregon State 83: Justin Cobbs scored all 20 of his points after halftime to lead five players in double figures as the visiting Golden Bears dominated the second half to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 play.

Tyrone Wallace had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists and David Kravish scored 16 points for California (12-4, 3-0 Pac-12), which is off to its first 3-0 start in conference since 2009. Richard Solomon collected 15 points and eight rebounds and Jeff Powers added 14 points while shooting 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

Roberto Nelson led Oregon State (9-7, 1-3) with 26 points and nine assists, while Angus Brandt added 22 points and Eric Moreland chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Beavers led by as many as 14 in the opening stanza before falling apart in the second half and losing for the fourth straight time against California.

Oregon State shot 63 percent from the field and 7-for-8 from beyond the arc to lead 45-35 at intermission, but the Golden Bears cut the deficit to one with 14 minutes remaining. Cobbs scored three minutes later to put the Golden Bears ahead 60-59, and the Beavers were in catch-up mode for the rest of the contest.

Oregon State was held to 10 field goals in the second half and fell to 5-72 over their last 77 games when trailing with five minutes left to play. Cobbs had a game-high nine assists for the Golden Bears, who won their fourth straight while shooting 51.7 percent from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Former Oregon State and NBA star Gary Payton was honored at halftime for his recent induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame. … California G Jordan Mathews, who scored a career-high 32 points in Thursday’s 96-83 win at Oregon, was held to two points on 1-of-8 shooting. … Nelson shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range and became the eighth player in school history to reach the 1,400-point mark.