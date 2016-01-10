FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oregon State 77, California 71
#US College Basketball
January 10, 2016

Oregon State 77, California 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon State 77, California 71

Senior guard Gary Payton II nearly posted a triple-double while leading Oregon State to a 77-71 victory over visiting California on Saturday at Gil Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Payton had 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals for Oregon State (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12). Freshman forward Tres Tinkle scored 15 points. Freshman guard Stephen Thompson Jr. had 11.

Freshman forward Jaylen Brown had 20 points and seven rebounds for Cal (12-5, 2-2). Senior guard Tyrone Wallace scored 17 points, junior guard Jordan Mathews had 16 points and freshman forward Ivan Rabb had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Oregon State staged a 10-0 run to take a 14-8 lead. Cal cut the deficit to three midway through the opening period, but the Beavers outscored the Golden Bears 8-2 over the final 3:02 to take a 38-27 lead into the break.

Oregon State went up by 14 early in the second half and led by 11 before Cal mounted a 12-3 run to get within two.

The Beavers quickly reclaimed momentum and went ahead 58-50.

The Bears rallied once more to get within two on a 3-pointer by Mathews with 1:01 remaining, but did not get closer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
