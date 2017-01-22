Rabb leads Cal past Oregon State

Cal forward Ivan Rabb led four players in double figures with 18 points and the Golden Bears tightened their defense in the second half to beat Oregon State 69-58 Saturday night in a Pac-12 game in Corvallis, Ore.

Rabb, who had a season-low four points in a loss at Oregon on Thursday night, made 5 of 10 shots from the field and 8 of 9 attempts from the free line throw line. He was one of three Cal players with eight rebounds.

Cal (14-6, 5-3 Pac-12) held Oregon State to 30.8 percent shooting (8 of 26) after halftime.

Cal guard Charlie Moore scored 15 points, while wing Jabari Bird and guard Grant Mullins each had 12.

Oregon State (4-16, 0-7) has been struggling offensively, scoring a combined 89 points in its previous two games.

OSU forward Drew Eubanks stepped up with 22 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season. Guard Stephen Thompson Jr. added 19 points, including two 3-pointers in the final 1:11 that ended up being too little, too late.

The Beavers have lost 12 of their past 13 games.

Oregon State shot 50 percent in the first half and trailed only 40-36 with 15:42 to go. But the Bears clamped down further on defense and used its size advantage on offense to pull away.

An 8-0 run pushed the Cal lead to 12 with 12:50 left, and the Beavers never got within double digits after that in a slow-paced game against one of the best defensive teams in the league. Oregon State managed just three fields in a stretch of about 12 minutes in the second half.

The Beavers' final realistic challenge came when they pulled within 60-49 with 3:50 to go. Rabb then helped seal the victory with baskets on back-to-back possessions.