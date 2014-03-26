Preview: California at Southern Methodist

Teams that barely missed the NCAA tournament meet Wednesday when No. 2 seed California visits top-seeded Southern Methodist in the NIT quarterfinals. Both teams have been impressive through the first two rounds, with California rolling to comfortable wins over Utah Valley and Arkansas and SMU opening with victories over UC Irvine and Louisiana State. The Golden Bears finished third in the Pac-12 but were denied an NCAA tournament berth after losing to Colorado in the conference tournament quarterfinals.

SMU recorded two wins over Connecticut during the regular season, but a loss to Houston in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals sealed the Mustangs’ fate. California and SMU share one common opponent in Arkansas, with the Golden Bears sweeping two games against the Razorbacks and the Mustangs losing 89-78 in Fayetteville, Ark., on Nov. 18. California hopes to have leading rebounder Richard Solomon back after the senior missed the first two games of the tournament due to a concussion.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (21-13): The Golden Bears have used a smaller lineup with Solomon out, and freshman guard Jabari Bird has responded by averaging 15 points over the last two games. Forward David Kravish had 13 points and eight rebounds in Monday’s 75-64 win over Arkansas, but he’ll face a tougher test against the Mustangs, especially if Solomon is unable to return. Senior point guard Justin Cobbs has been quiet in the tournament, but the All-Pac-12 first-team selection is due for a big game.

ABOUT SMU (25-9): The Mustangs have the fourth-most wins in program history and are 17-1 at home, including 11-1 at Moody Coliseum, site of Wednesday’s game. Five players scored in double figures in Monday’s 80-67 win over LSU, with guards Nick Russell and Nic Moore combining for 32 points. Opponents are shooting just 37.9 percent from the field against the Mustangs, who feature a solid frontline led by forwards Shawn Williams and Markus Kennedy (12 points, team-high 6.9 rebounds per game).

TIP-INS

1. SMU is 24-0 when leading with five minutes remaining.

2. California G Ricky Kreklow is expected to play with a mask after suffering a broken nose in Monday’s win.

3. The winner faces No. 5 seed Belmont or third-seeded Clemson in the semifinals.

PREDICTION: SMU 74, California 67