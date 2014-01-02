Preview: California at Stanford

Stanford hosts California in Thursday’s Pac-12 opener with both teams looking to make an early statement in this season’s conference race. Stanford’s defense was a concern after allowing 112 points in a Nov. 11 loss to BYU, but the Cardinal improved in recent weeks and recorded an impressive road win over previously unbeaten Connecticut on Dec. 18. The Golden Bears have won three of their last four, but injured guards Ricky Kreklow and Jabari Bird will both miss Thursday’s contest.

The Cardinal has won four of their last five and appear ready for Pac-12 play after their impressive East Coast swing earlier this month, which included a 68-65 loss to Michigan. “Would I have liked to win more games? Absolutely,“ coach Johnny Dawkins told reporters. ”But I think the teams we played really helped us prepare for conference play.” Dawkins used the starting lineup of Chasson Randle, Anthony Brown, Josh Huestis, Dwight Powell and Stefan Nastic in all 12 nonconference games, while California has used five different lineups in its 13 games due to injuries.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (9-4): Kreklow is out for the next three to five weeks with a right hand injury, while Bird is expected to miss at least another week due to a sprained right ankle. With both players missing last Saturday, senior guard Jeff Powers scored a career-high 18 points on six 3-pointers off the bench in a 90-60 win over Furman. Point guard Justin Cobbs averages a team-high 14.2 points, but the key players against Stanford figure to be forwards Richard Solomon (11.3 points, 10.3 rebounds) and David Kravish, who has three double-doubles in his last nine games.

ABOUT STANFORD (9-3): Randle is shooting 51.4 percent from the field and ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring (18.7), and he’s shooting 12-for-20 from 3-point range over his last four games. Nastic has often been overshadowed by forwards Powell (14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds) and Huestis (team-high 8.2 rebounds), but the 6-11 center has averaged 17 points over his last two games. The Cardinal is looking for a bounce-back game from Brown, who has scored a total of 14 points over his last three contests after opening the season with nine straight double-digit scoring performances.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won four of the last five games against the Golden Bears at Maples Pavilion.

2. California coach Mike Montgomery needs one win to reach 118 and tie Pete Newell as the fourth-winningest coach in school history.

3. Powell has averaged 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in seven career games against California.

PREDICTION: Stanford 75, California 70