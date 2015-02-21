Preview: California at Stanford

Stanford was enjoying one of its best stretches of the season when it beat a scuffling California squad last month, but the teams have reversed roles over the last month. The Cardinal hope to avoid a season-high three-game skid on Saturday when they host the Golden Bears. Stanford was in the midst of a 9-2 stretch when posted a 69-59 win in Berkeley on Jan. 14, but the Cardinal have dropped four of five over the last three weeks, getting their only victory over that time against Pac 12-worst USC.

Last month’s triumph was the second of three straight road wins for Stanford, which has followed that surge with three straight setbacks away from home after falling 64-58 at Colorado on Sunday. Cal’s defeat in last month’s meeting was the fourth of six straight losses for the Golden Bears, who bounced back with a five-game winning streak to reach .500 in conference action following their 1-6 start. That revival came to an emphatic halt, however, as the Bears fell to 1-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points in Sunday’s 76-61 loss in Utah.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (16-10, 6-7 Pac-12): The Bears hit 28 3-pointers over the last three contests of their winning streak – their best three-game total since 2009 – before going 4-of-14 in their loss at Utah. Second-leading scorer Jordan Mathews (14.5 points) entered Sunday’s contest averaging a team-high 17.5 points during league play, but he was held scoreless for only the second time in his two-year career while the conference’s third-leading scorer Tyrone Wallace (17.7) and Jabari Bird (9.7) each picked up the slack with 20-point efforts. David Kravish (10.5 points, 6.7 boards) is three rebounds shy of passing Doug True (862) and moving to fifth place on the school’s career rebounding list.

ABOUT STANFORD (16-9, 7-6): Chasson Randle ranks second in the conference in scoring (19.6 points) but has averaged 13.5 points while shooting 26.9 percent from the field – including 5-of-30 beyond the arc – over his last four games. His long-range struggles have carried over to his teammates as the country’s 20th-ranked 3-point shooting team is converting 29.8 percent of its tries over the last four games after connecting a 47 percent rate over its previous eight. Starting swingman Rosco Allen (8.8 points, five rebounds) missed his second consecutive game on Sunday and is out indefinitely with a back injury.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford (10.6) and Cal (11.3) rank first and second, respectively, in the Pac-12 in fewest turnovers.

2. Randle needs 31 points to pass former Oregon State great Gary Payton (2,172) and move into sole possession of sixth place in the 99-year history of the conference.

3. The three-guard lineup of Wallace, Bird and Mathews has accounted for 267 of the Bears’ 429 points over the last six games.

PREDICTION: California 74, Stanford 68