Preview: California at Stanford

Even in a topsy-turvy Pac-12 Conference, where every team has a winning record and nothing quite makes sense, California stands out for its inconsistency. The Golden Bears opened league play with impressive wins over Colorado and Utah but head into Thursday’s visit to rival Stanford looking to snap a two-game skid.

Point guard Tyrone Wallace averages 15.4 points to pace the Golden Bears, who have lost five of their last six meetings - including each of the last three - with the Cardinal. Cal was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 but has struggled on the road and committed a total of 34 turnovers in losses to Oregon and Oregon State last week. One bright spot has been the continued development of forward Jaylen Brown, who ranks among the top freshmen in the country while averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds. The emerging star will need another strong performance against Stanford, which has split its first four league games despite playing without second-leading rebounder Reid Travis due to a stress reaction in his left leg that is expected to sideline him for an eighth straight contest.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT CAL (12-5, 2-2 Pac-12): The Golden Bears’ top four starters each average at least 12.5 points and 26.8 minutes, but the bench remains a concern after being outscored by Oregon State’s reserves 42-8 in Saturday’s 77-71 loss. Coach Cuonzo Martin needs more production from Kingsley Okoroh and Kameron Rooks along with Jabari Bird, who is 4-of-21 shooting while scoring a total of 13 points in four Pac-12 games. Freshman forward Ivan Rabb is averaging 12.5 points on 64.1 percent shooting and will be asked to help slow down Stanford’s Rosco Allen, who leads the Cardinal in scoring with 14.1 points per game.

ABOUT STANFORD (9-6, 2-2): Four players in addition to Allen are averaging double figures, including Marcus Allen (12.7), Dorian Pickens (11.4) and Michael Humphrey (10.9), who has started the last 11 games and is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in Pac-12 play. The 6-9 sophomore scored 18 points in Sunday’s 71-58 loss at Oregon and had 14 in a 72-61 win over Cal in the teams’ last meeting on Feb. 21. While coach Johnny Dawkins hasn’t provided a timetable for Travis’ return, freshman Marcus Sheffield has provided a welcome boost in the frontcourt by averaging 9.5 points in league play.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 11th (66.8 percent) and Cal is 12th (66.7) in the Pac-12 in free-throw shooting.

2. The Golden Bears have trailed only twice at halftime this season.

3. Stanford has won six of its last eight meetings with Cal at Maples Pavilion.

PREDICTION: Cal 72, Stanford 67