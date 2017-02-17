After having its five-game winning streak snapped by sixth-ranked Arizona, California looks to keep alive its NCAA Tournament hopes Friday as it visits rival Stanford. Cal needs a bounce-back effort from star forward Ivan Rabb, who was held to four points and three rebounds while battling foul trouble in Saturday’s 62-57 loss to the Wildcats.

Rabb, who recorded 25 points and 13 boards in last month’s 66-55 victory over Stanford, struggled against Arizona after freshman point guard Charlie Moore exited late in the first half with a hip injury. Moore practiced Tuesday and is expected to start against the Cardinal, who have lost five of their last six games and rank next-to-last in the Pac-12 in scoring at 68.7 points per game. Reid Travis averages 17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead Stanford, which is mired near the bottom of the league standings and faces an uphill battle against Cal’s conference-leading defense. The Bears are in fourth place while allowing 62.2 points per game but lack many reliable scorers beyond Moore, Rabb and senior wing Jabari Bird, who scored 19 points in the loss to Arizona.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT CAL (18-7, 9-4 Pac-12): Rabb was a Preseason All-American and likely will be a high NBA draft pick, but the Bears will need more consistency from him to make a deep run in the Pac-12 tournament. The 6-11 sophomore is averaging 14.7 points and 10.6 rebounds while facing constant double-teams, but he was 2-of-7 shooting against Arizona and a non-factor once Moore left the game. Rabb has been helped recently by the play of 7-1 center Kameron Rooks, who missed 10 games earlier this season due to injury but has averaged 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over his last three contests.

ABOUT STANFORD (12-13, 4-9): After playing well in a close loss at Arizona last week, the Cardinal lost 75-69 to Arizona State on Saturday despite winning the battle of the boards by a 49-27 margin. Travis recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds while Michael Humphrey continued his midseason resurgence with 16 and 13. Coach Jerod Haase also has been pleased by the play of senior guard Marcus Allen, who is averaging 12.5 points on 52.1 percent shooting over his last eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford has won 20 of the last 23 meetings with the Bears in Palo Alto.

2. Cal is 14-4 in February under coach Cuonzo Martin, including a 7-0 stretch last season.

3. Allen is 3-of-5 from 3-point range in his last three games after going 5-of-32 over his first 22 contests.

PREDICTION: Cal 68, Stanford 57