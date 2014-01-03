California 69, Stanford 62: Tyrone Wallace scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half and the visiting Golden Bears edged the Cardinal in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Justin Cobbs had 18 points and five assists for California (10-4), which outscored the Cardinal 15-6 in the final five minutes and recorded its first win at Maples Pavilion since 2010. Richard Solomon recorded his fifth double-double this season with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Dwight Powell paced Stanford (9-4, 0-1) with 16 points and Chasson Randle added 15. The Cardinal lost their second straight conference opener while shooting 4-for-14 from 3-point range and missing 10 of their 20 shots from the foul line.

California held a 37-31 advantage at the half and led by eight with 14 minutes remaining before Stanford scored seven straight points to pull ahead 56-54 with nearly five minutes to play. Cobbs took over at that point, scoring nine of the Golden Bears’ final 15 points.

Wallace, who is averaging 12.7 points over his last six games, made four 3-pointers and contributed four steals. Christian Behrens had four rebounds and Jeff Powers chipped in five points and four rebounds off the bench for California, which played without injured guards Ricky Kreklow (hand) and Jabari Bird (ankle).

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins used the starting lineup of Randle, Powell, Stefan Nastic, Anthony Brown and Josh Huestis for the 13th straight game. … California coach Mike Montgomery tied Pete Newell as the fourth-winningest coach in school history at 119. … Nastic had eight points and eight rebounds before fouling out with just under four minutes remaining.