Stanford 72, California 61: Chasson Randle scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half and handed out a career-high eight assists as the visiting Cardinal completed their second regular-season sweep of the Golden Bears in three years.

Anthony Brown contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds while freshman Michael Humphrey posted season highs of 14 points and 11 boards for Stanford (17-9, 8-6 Pac-12), which never trailed and has won six of the last eight meetings against its arch-rival. Reid Travis pitched in eight points and six rebounds as the Cardinal won for only the second time in six tries.

David Kravish went 9-of-14 from the field en route to a career-high 23 points and 12 boards for California (16-11, 6-8), which has dropped two straight following a five-game winning streak. Tyrone Wallace – the conference’s third-leading scorer – shot 4-of-14 from the field and 3-of-7 from the foul line to finish with 11 points as the Bears’ starters, minus Kravish, combined for 24 points on 10-of-31 shooting.

Stanford connected on all four of its 3-point attempts in the first five minutes and shot 5-of-7 beyond the arc before the break, but could not push its lead past five until late in the first half, when Cal went scoreless over the final 2 ½ minutes. Humphrey tipped in a missed jumper and Brown drilled a 3-pointer on the next possession as the Cardinal closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a 35-23 advantage into the break.

The lead hovered between 11 and 15 points for the first 11-plus minutes of the second half until Kravish fueled an 11-3 spurt with consecutive jumpers and Brandon Chauca capped it with a triple to make 63-55 with 4:42 left. Randle countered with a pair of free throws and Stefan Nastic followed with a jumper two possessions later as the Cardinal held their double-digit margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford G-F Rosco Allen (back) missed his third consecutive game while Cal G Jordan Mathews (ankle) tallied seven points after coming off the bench for the first time this season. … The Bears fell to 1-10 when scoring fewer than 63 points. … The Cardinal’s 12-point edge at the break was their first halftime lead in the last six contests.