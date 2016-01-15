FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stanford 77, Cal 71
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 15, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Stanford 77, Cal 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Stanford 77, Cal 71

Senior forward Rosco Allen posted 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading Stanford to a 77-71 victory over rival Cal on Thursday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Junior guard Marcus Allen had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference). Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens scored 14 points. Freshman guard Marcus Sheffield had 11 points.

Senior guard Tyrone Wallace had 17 points and seven rebounds for Cal (12-6, 2-3). Junior guard Jabari Bird also scored 17 points. Freshman forward Jaylen Brown scored 13 points and junior guard Jordan Mathews had 11.

Stanford took an early 16-10 lead when Pickens converted a three-point play, but Cal responded with a 10-0 run to go up 20-16. Wallace made a 3-pointer to put Cal up 27-21, but the Cardinal outscored the Bears 18-5 over the next 7:06 to take a 39-32 lead.

Stanford led 41-35 at the break, but Cal tied the game early in the second half. The Bears went up 51-49 on a basket by Wallace, but the Cardinal scored the next nine points to reclaim the lead. The Bears cut the deficit to three on a few occasions, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.