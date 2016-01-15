Stanford 77, Cal 71

Senior forward Rosco Allen posted 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading Stanford to a 77-71 victory over rival Cal on Thursday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Junior guard Marcus Allen had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference). Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens scored 14 points. Freshman guard Marcus Sheffield had 11 points.

Senior guard Tyrone Wallace had 17 points and seven rebounds for Cal (12-6, 2-3). Junior guard Jabari Bird also scored 17 points. Freshman forward Jaylen Brown scored 13 points and junior guard Jordan Mathews had 11.

Stanford took an early 16-10 lead when Pickens converted a three-point play, but Cal responded with a 10-0 run to go up 20-16. Wallace made a 3-pointer to put Cal up 27-21, but the Cardinal outscored the Bears 18-5 over the next 7:06 to take a 39-32 lead.

Stanford led 41-35 at the break, but Cal tied the game early in the second half. The Bears went up 51-49 on a basket by Wallace, but the Cardinal scored the next nine points to reclaim the lead. The Bears cut the deficit to three on a few occasions, but they couldn’t get any closer.