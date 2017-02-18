Stanford tops rival Cal

Dorian Pickens scored 23 points to help Stanford upset rival Cal 73-68 in a Pac-12 Conference game Friday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Reid Travis posted 19 points and nine rebounds for Stanford (13-13, 5-9 Pac-12), which had lost five of six. Marcus Allen added 11 points for the Cardinal.

Jabari Bird finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for Cal (18-8, 9-5), which committed 20 turnovers. Ivan Rabb recorded his 14th double-double of the season, posting 16 points and 13 rebounds. Grant Mullins scored 12 points, making four 3-pointers.

Cal maintained a slight edge over the first six minutes and then mounted an 11-0 run to open up a double-digit lead. The Golden Bears went up 13-7 on a layup by Rabb and took a 19-7 lead on a 3-pointer by Bird.

Stanford responded with a 7-0 run to get within four on a layup by Allen. The Cardinal cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer by Dorian Pickens, took a 30-28 lead on a dunk by Allen and carried a 38-34 advantage into the locker room at the break.

After falling behind by six early in the second period, the Bears battled back to take a 44-42 lead on a three-point play by Rabb, but that lead didn't last long. Pickens answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 13-0 run that put the Cardinal up 55-44.

Cal cut the deficit to six on a 3-pointer by Mullins, but Stanford scored the next seven points to take a 62-49 lead on another 3-pointer by Pickens. The Bears made one last push to get within six on a 3-pointer by Mullins with just under five minutes remaining, but two free throws by Allen and a jumper by Pickens helped the Cardinal re-establish a double-digit lead.