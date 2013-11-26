Preview: California vs. Syracuse

California will get another chance to solve the zone defense of No. 7 Syracuse when the teams meet Tuesday in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. The Orange ended California’s season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last March, holding the Golden Bears to 39.3 percent shooting in the 66-60 victory, including 4-of-21 from 3-point range. The leading scorers for both teams in that game - Syracuse’s C.J. Fair and California’s Richard Solomon - have returned for their senior seasons.

Fair displayed his toughness in the first-round win against Minnesota, suffering a gash to his cheek when he was hit while going up for a dunk with about 4½ minutes remaining in the first half. He sprung back to finish with team highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds and there’s a good chance the 6-8 Fair will be matched against the 6-10 Solomon. California point guard Justin Cobbs was among those who struggled against the Syracuse defense last March, missing all five of his 3-point attempts, while top reserve Ricky Kreklow was 0-for-2.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (5-0): Jabari Bird has filled in nicely this season for Allen Crabbe, who was taken 31st overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft last June. The 6-6 freshman guard is leading the Golden Bears in scoring at 13.5 while shooting a nifty 12-for-22 from 3-point range. Bird has yet to score double figures in back-to-back games, however, something he’ll probably need to accomplish against the Orange if California is to advance to the championship game.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (5-0): Trevor Cooney has made huge strides over his freshman season, starting with his 27-point performance against Cornell in the season opener and continuing with his 15-point day in the tournament opener. There’s no secret where the 6-4 guard likes to shoot from as all 11 of his shot attempts against Minnesota came from beyond the arc, resulting in fives makes. Cooney thrives on catch-and-shoot situations, so anytime the Golden Bears can force him to dribble, they’ll be in better shape.

TIP INS

1. California F David Kravish scored a career-high 19 points against Arkansas with 15 rebounds.

2. Syracuse’s Jerami Grant is the son of former NBA player Harvey Grant.

3. Solomon is 6-for-15 from the free throw line this season after shooting 65 percent last season.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 81, California 75