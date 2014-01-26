Preview: California at UCLA

California on Sunday looks to bounce back from its first Pac-12 loss when the Golden Bears visit UCLA, which is coming off an impressive victory over Stanford. Bruins point guard Kyle Anderson moved to the front of the Pac-12 Player of the Year race with 13 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and zero turnovers in Wednesday’s 91-74 win over the Cardinal. Sunday’s contest features the two highest scoring teams in league play, with both teams averaging at least 76 points.

The Golden Bears had their six-game winning streak snapped with Wednesday’s stunning 77-69 loss to USC, which lost its first five league games by an average of 22.4 points. Coach Mike Montgomery questioned his team’s focus after the loss, which was marked by the Trojans’ dominance in the paint and the Golden Bears’ 32-percent shooting. The team broke from routine and returned home for school before flying back to Los Angeles on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (14-5, 5-1 Pac-12): Forwards Richard Solomon and David Kravish were a key part of the Golden Bears’ 5-0 start in league play, but both struggled to contain USC’s 6-10 freshman Nikola Jovanovic on Wednesday. Solomon leads the Pac-12 in rebounding at 10.4 per game, while point guard Justin Cobbs (team-high 15.3 points) has averaged 13.8 points and seven assists in four career games against UCLA. Freshman guard Jabari Bird (9.5 points) has struggled over the last three games after missing four contests with a sprained right ankle.

ABOUT UCLA (15-4, 4-2): The Bruins forced 18 turnovers against Stanford and shot 52 percent, with 6-9 forward Tony Parker scoring a career-high 22 points. Anderson (15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists) has emerged as the team’s star, but coach Steve Alford has eight players averaging at least 19 minutes. Freshman guard Zach LaVine is averaging 12.4 points while shooting 52.9 percent, and guard Jordan Adams (team-high 17.5 points) has shot 11-for-23 over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. California has won four of the last five meetings against UCLA, but the Bruins lead the all-time series 133-101.

2. The Bruins are 12-1 at home, with the only loss coming against No. 1 Arizona on Jan. 9.

3. Kravish has averaged 12.3 points and eight rebounds in four career games against the Bruins.

PREDICTION: UCLA 80, California 72