Preview: California at UCLA

California has lost two in a row after scoring an upset to start Pac-12 play and the Golden Bears will try to turn it around Sunday afternoon at UCLA. The Golden Bears beat then-No. 19 Washington on Jan. 2, but have since lost to Washington State and USC, the bottom two teams in the conference last season. UCLA posted its first conference win Thursday night against Stanford, but needed to rally from 14 points down with 10 minutes left in regulation before winning in double overtime.

The Golden Bears received three points from their bench in the loss to USC, further highlighting the void the team is experiencing without 6-6 sophomore guard Jabari Bird, who averaged 11.7 points the first six games before going down with a stress fracture in his left foot. He reportedly won’t play against the Bruins, though he’s nearing a return to the practice floor. UCLA got a strong game from its starting big men in Thursday’s win against Stanford, and Tony Parker and Kevon Looney should be able to inflict similar damage on California’s thin front line.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (11-5, 1-2 Pac-12): The Bears tried a different starting lineup against USC, inserting forward Roger Moute a Bidias and center Kingsley Okoroh in for forward Christian Behrens and guard Sam Singer. The new starters each finished with four points and six rebounds, not the impact the coaching staff was looking for but better than what Behrens and Singer provided, as both went scoreless in a combined 23 minutes. Tyrone Wallace and Jordan Mathews, the top two scorers for California, may need to put the Golden Bears on their shoulders once again.

ABOUT UCLA (9-7, 1-2): UCLA coach Steve Alford has reportedly also debated whether to tinker with his starting five, and that includes what to do with his son, starting shooting guard Bryce Alford. The sophomore combined to shoot 5-for-39 in three straight losses that culminated with an 0-for-10 performance in last week’s loss to No 11 Utah. Alford may have earned a reprieve by scoring 15 points on 5-for-13 from the floor in the win against the Cardinal.

TIP-INS

1. Looney is the only freshman in the nation averaging double figures in points and rebounds.

2. UCLA is the only Pac-12 team with two players ranked in the top 10 in rebounding in the conference.

3. Wallace, who averages 19.1 points, combined to shoot 1-for-17 in two games against the Bruins last season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 75, California 68