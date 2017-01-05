Preview: California at UCLA

The best shooting team in the nation will go up against one of the top rebounding squads Thursday night when No. 5 UCLA hosts California in a Pac-12 game. The Bruins continue to lead Division I in field goal percentage at 54.2 and they'll likely need to shoot a high mark against the Golden Bears, who have secured a nation-leading 82 percent of their defensive rebounds.

Both teams lost their conference openers to ranked opponents last week before rebounding with double-digit victories. The Bruins entered last week ranked No. 2 in the coaches' poll before losing on the road to then-No. 21 Oregon on a last-second 3-pointer, and then salvaged the trip with a victory against Oregon State. California fell to No. 17 Arizona by five points before powering past Arizona State, and Thursday the Golden Bears will try to win a third straight game against the Bruins. UCLA can beat teams in a variety of ways this season, and they'll likely lean on two players who've never faced California, freshmen Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (10-4, 1-1 Pac-12): Ivan Rabb will likely be matched against Leaf, and that back-and-forth should be worth watching, as the the 6-11 Rabb and the 6-10 Leaf can score and rebound as good as any player in the Pac-12. Rabb was at his best against Arizona State while totaling 20 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and even making both his 3-point attempts. Rabb stepped up to the competition against Arizona as well, finishing with 16 points and 16 rebounds, further cementing his chances of becoming an NBA lottery pick this June.

ABOUT UCLA (14-1, 1-1): Leaf does most of the same things as Rabb, only more consistently, as he's scored between 12 and 26 points in every game this season. Leaf is also a better passer and manages to avoid foul trouble more often than Rabb, but it also helps that Leaf has a much more talented group of teammates. Ball is the player who makes everyone look better for UCLA, and comes in averaging 14.3 points and 8.1 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA G Isaac Hamilton is a combined 1-for-16 in the last two games after shooting 50.3 percent from the floor in the first 13 games.

2. Leaf leads the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 65.7.

3. California's last victory against a team ranked in the top 5 in the coaches' poll was in 2007, a 76-69 win against No. 3 UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament.

PREDICTION: UCLA 89, California 79