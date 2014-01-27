(Updated: CHANGES Solomon rebounds to 14 in Para 3 CHANGES to Wear attempted 10 shots in Game Notebook)

UCLA 76, California 64: David Wear had a career-high 18 points along with seven rebounds as the Bruins withstood a second-half rally by the visiting Golden Bears.

Kyle Anderson had 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for UCLA (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12), which led by as many as 19 points in the second half and moved into a tie with California for second place in the Pac-12. Bryce Alford scored 13 points and Jordan Adams finished with 12 despite shooting 3-for-11 from the field.

Jordan Mathews paced California (14-6, 5-2) with 18 points while Justin Cobbs had 14 and Jabari Bird contributed 12, all in the second half. Richard Solomon collected nine points and a game-high 14 boards for the Golden Bears, who have lost two straight following a six-game winning streak.

Wear had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half to help give UCLA a 40-29 advantage at the break, and the Bruins extended their lead to 51-32 on Norman Powell’s layup with just under 16 minutes remaining. California was held to 10 field goals in the opening stanza before finding their stroke several minutes into the second half.

Bird sparked California’s comeback with 12 points during a 20-4 run that cut the deficit to 55-52 with seven minutes to play, but UCLA answered with an 11-3 run and held on for a sweep of the Bay Area schools. California shot 34.5 percent, one game after shooting 39.3 percent in Wednesday’s 77-69 loss at USC.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wear, who scored four points in Thursday’s 91-74 win over Stanford, made six of his 10 shots from the field, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. … California missed eight of its first nine shots from beyond the arc and finished 4-of-21 from 3-point range. … The Bruins improved to 13-1 at home, with the only loss coming against No. 1 Arizona on Jan. 9.