UCLA 73, California 54: Kevon Looney had 15 points and seven rebounds as the Bruins sent the visiting Golden Bears to their third straight loss in Pac-12 play.

Norman Powell added 14 points and four steals and Tony Parker finished with 13 points and eight rebounds as all five starters scored in double figures for UCLA (10-7, 2-2). Isaac Hamilton also scored 13 points and Bryce Alford contributed 11 points and nine assists for the Bruins, who won their second straight conference game.

Jordan Mathews scored 23 points but was the only player in double figures for California (11-6, 1-3). David Kravish chipped in nine points and 14 rebounds, but leading scorer Tyrone Wallace, who came in averaging 19.1 points, was held to four points on 2-for-9 from the floor.

The Bruins surged into the lead with a 10-2 run that put them up 20-13 with 11 minutes left in the first half and they wouldn’t trail again. UCLA led by as many as 10 before California sawed that deficit in half at the break, but the Bruins scored the first eight points of the second half to go ahead 39-26.

The Bears went scoreless for a 6:34 stretch bridging the two halves and never got their momentum back. They didn’t take their first free throw until just under 15 minutes remained in the game and that trimmed the deficit back to 10, but that would be as close as they got thanks to an ensuing 8-0 run by the Bruins.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California G Jabari Bird returned after missing the last 10 games with a stress fracture in his left foot, but he limped off the floor late in the first half and didn’t return. …. Kravish joined former Arizona F Channing Frye and former USC F Taj Gibson as the only players in the Pac-12 with at least 1,000 career points, 800 rebounds and 200 blocked shots. … Wallace is a combined 3-for-26 from the floor in his last three games against the Bruins.