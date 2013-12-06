Preview: California at UC Santa Barbara

California looks to contain UC Santa Barbara big man Alan Williams on Friday when the Golden Bears visit the Gauchos, who have lost three of their last four. The 6-7 Williams leads the Gauchos in points (27.5) and rebounds (10.8), and the junior center has scored 62 points over the last two games, including 23 in Tuesday’s 13-point loss at UCLA. The Golden Bears snapped a two-game losing skid on Sunday with a 73-56 win over UC Irvine, and forward David Kravish has averaged 16.3 points and 10 rebounds over the past four games.

California, which has scored at least 70 points in four of its last five games, figures to be tested by a UC Santa Barbara team that beat UNLV by 21 last month and made a strong impression on UCLA coach Steve Alford. “They’re a really good basketball team,” Alford said. “Coach Bob (Williams) does a good job with them. They can score the ball and have a legit post player.” Point guard Justin Cobbs averages 14 points and 6.3 assists to lead the Golden Bears, who are unbeaten in 10 all-time meetings against the Gauchos.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (6-2): Forward Richard Solomon returned after missing two games with a corneal abrasion and collected 13 points and eight rebounds against UC Irvine. The 6-10 Solomon, who will be wearing protective goggles for the rest of the season, averages a team-high 10.8 rebounds and posted career-best rebounding totals of 16 and 17 in back-to-back games earlier this season. Solomon will likely be matched up against Williams, giving Kravish (shooting 57.3 percent) a chance to continue his string of strong outings.

ABOUT UC SANTA BARBARA (3-3): The Gauchos are shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc after making a season-high 13 3-pointers against UCLA. Senior guard Kyle Boswell had five 3-pointers against the Bruins, but the Gauchos tired in the second half and lost after matching their season high with 17 turnovers. Williams, who averaged a double-double last season, is surrounded by a supporting cast that includes guards Michael Bryson and Zalmico Harmon and forward Taran Brown, who is shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. California is 43-4 against current members of the Big West Conference.

2. The game marks the first time the Golden Bears have played in Santa Barbara since the inaugural game at the Thunderdome in 1979.

3. Golden Bears coach Mike Montgomery is one win away from matching John Wooden for the 27th spot for career wins on the Division I coaching list.

PREDICTION: California 77, UC Santa Barbara 73