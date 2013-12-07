UC Santa Barbara 72, California 65: Alan Williams collected 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Gauchos stunned the visiting Golden Bears.

Williams made nine of his 15 shots from the field and Taran Brown added 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (4-3), which recorded its first win in 10 all-time meetings with the Golden Bears. Williams has averaged 28.7 points over the last three games to lead the Gauchos, who shot 50.9 percent and outrebounded California 37-34.

Jordan Mathews led California (6-3) with a career-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Justin Cobbs chipped in 13 points and eight assists for the Golden Bears, who have lost three of their last four games after opening the season with five straight wins.

California led 28-27 at intermission before Williams erupted for 11 points in the first five minutes of the second half to put UC Santa Barbara ahead 40-34 with just under 15 minutes remaining. The Gauchos, who beat UNLV by 21 last month, used a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 60-51 with seven minutes to play.

David Kravish, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, scored with 1:42 left to cut the deficit to 66-62, but the Gauchos made six straight free throws to seal the win. Richard Solomon had nine points and 11 rebounds for California, which lost for the fifth time in 76 all-time meetings against current members of the Big West Conference.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game marked the first appearance in Santa Barbara for the Golden Bears since the inaugural game at the Thunderdome in 1979. … Cobbs, who missed 11 of his 14 shots from the field, moved into 39th place on California’s all-time scoring list with 1,049 points. … Kyle Boswell scored 10 points for the Gauchos, who lost by 13 at UCLA on Tuesday.