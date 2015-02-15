Preview: California at Utah

Utah puts its 16-game home winning streak on the line Sunday when the 10th-ranked Utes host California, which has won five in a row following a six-game losing skid. The Golden Bears handled the altitude in Thursday’s 68-61 win at struggling Colorado, but they face a tougher test against Utah, whose average margin of victory in its nine Pac-12 wins stands at 23.7. Tyrone Wallace averages a team-high 17.4 points for Cal, which has won the last three meetings against the Utes in Salt Lake City.

Utah sits tied with Arizona atop the Pac-12 standings and leads the conference in scoring defense (56.2 points per game), field-goal shooting percentage (50.0) and 3-point shooting percentage (40.8). The Utes recorded their third straight win on Thursday with a 75-59 victory over Stanford as nine of the team’s 10 available players scored. Guard Brandon Taylor is averaging a team-high 12.2 points on 51 percent shooting in league play.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (16-9, 6-6 Pac-12): Guards Jordan Mathews and Sam Singer have combined to shoot 56.8 percent from 3-point range during the team’s five-game winning streak, but the team’s thin frontcourt received another blow on Friday with the loss of reserve forward Christian Behrens. Behrens, who was averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds, will likely miss the rest of the season due to knee surgery. Behrens’ absence places even more pressure on starters Dwight Tarwater and David Kravish, who is averaging 10.8 points and 6.8 rebounds along with a team-high 36 blocks.

ABOUT UTAH (19-4, 9-2): The Utes’ bench outscored Stanford’s reserves 33-5 on Thursday and figures to hold a large advantage over the Golden Bears’ limited bench. Guard Delon Wright averages 14.2 points on 53.1 percent shooting while playing stellar defense for Utah, which has won three straight and features a deliberate offense that often leads to high-percentage shots. Forward Jordan Loveridge struggled from beyond the arc last season, but the junior enters Sunday’s contest shooting 47.1 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Cal is 9-2 in games decided by seven points or fewer.

2. Taylor scored a team-high 13 points in last season’s 63-59 win over the Golden Bears.

3. Cal is 5-2 in true road games, including three straight wins.

PREDICTION: Utah 73, California 62