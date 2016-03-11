Preview: California vs. Utah

The last Pac-12 Player of the Year to win the conference’s tournament title was UCLA’s Kevin Love in 2008, but Utah’s Jakob Poeltl is close to adding his name to the list. Poeltl’s next obstacle comes Friday as the second-seeded Utes face No. 3 seed California in the semifinals at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Poeltl recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists to help Utah post an 80-72 win over seventh-seeded USC in Thursday’s quarterfinals, while Ivan Rabb tallied 21 points and 15 boards as Cal held off sixth-seeded Oregon State 76-68. Friday’s contest features the league’s two hottest teams as Utah has won eight straight games and 13 of its last 15, while Cal has captured nine of its last 10 but was tested by the upset-minded Beavers in the quarterfinals. The teams split two meetings in the regular season, with Cal winning 71-58 in Berkeley on Jan. 3 and the Utes shooting 48.1 percent in a 73-64 home victory 24 days later. Poeltl averaged 20 points and 9.5 boards in the two contests while controlling the paint and dominating Cal’s Kameron Rooks and Kingsley Okoroh, who battled foul trouble in both games.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

ABOUT CAL (23-9): The Bears led the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 66.2 points per game and boast one of the league’s top backcourts in Wallace, Jordan Mathews and Jabari Bird, who made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the quarterfinal win over the Beavers. Jaylen Brown, who was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, scored 27 points against Utah on Jan. 27 but was held to eight on 1-of-6 shooting on Thursday. Cal is the league’s worst foul-shooting squad, and its woes continued against the Beavers as Rabb was 3-of-10 and the team finished 19-of-32.

ABOUT UTAH (25-7): With USC focusing its defensive efforts on Poeltl, Utes forward Kyle Kuzma ended his mini-slump in a big way Thursday with a team-high 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting along with seven rebounds. Kuzma had been held under double digits in points in his previous four games but showed Thursday how the Utes’ offense opens up when his shot is falling. Brandon Taylor averaged 15 points in two games against the Bears and has a key matchup against Tyrone Wallace, who was held to 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting in the Bears’ win on Jan. 3 but missed the second contest due to a hand injury.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to the championship game against either top-seeded Oregon or No. 2 seed Arizona on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

2. Cal leads the all-time series 13-12, but Utah has won four of the last five meetings.

3. The Utes are 14-0 when they have four players score in double figures.

PREDICTION: Utah 73, Cal 67