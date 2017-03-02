Preview: California at Utah

The battle for a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 tournament takes center stage Thursday in Salt Lake City as California aims for a season sweep of Utah. The fourth-place Golden Bears are one game ahead of Utah with two games to go and can secure the coveted bye with a victory over the Utes, who are in sole possession of fifth place.

Cal won last month’s matchup 77-75 in double overtime as the Bears forced 19 turnovers and Charlie Moore found Jabari Bird for a game-winning alley-oop in the final seconds. “That was a hard way to lose, especially off an alley-oop — that’s probably the worst way to lose,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told reporters. “Just to play them again is a get back, a way to redeem ourselves. Just come in harder.” Junior forward Kyle Kuzma is averaging a double-double with 16.2 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Utes, who snapped a four-game losing streak on the road with last Thursday’s 86-81 win over Colorado. Kuzma will need a repeat performance against Cal star forward Ivan Rabb, a preseason All-American who is averaging 14.6 points and 10.7 boards but has struggled to find his shot at times against frequent double teams.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CAL (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12): Bird scored a career-high 26 points in last month’s win over the Utes but was held to six points on 3-of-13 shooting in last Friday’s 76-46 rout of Oregon State as the Bears snapped a three-game losing streak. While point guard Charlie Moore had 17 points and seven assists in the win over Utah, guard Grant Mullins had a game to forget with eight points on 2-of-13 shooting. Mullins, a graduate transfer from Columbia, has averaged 13 points and shot 44.7 percent from 3-point range over his last six games.

ABOUT UTAH (18-10, 9-7): Freshman forward Devon Daniels, the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 10.4 points per game, was suspended indefinitely last week and could miss his second straight contest Thursday. Senior wing Gabe Bealer made his second start of the season in place of Daniels against Colorado and had eight points and four rebounds in 26 minutes. Guard Lorenzo Bonam is averaging 11.4 points in league play for the Utes, who are scoring 79.5 points per game and will likely try to push the pace against the slower Bears.

TIP-INS

1. Utah has won five of the last seven meetings against the Bears.

2. Cal is 14-3 when leading at halftime.

3. Utah is 12-3 at home this season at home and 62-8 since the start of the 2013-14 season.

PREDICTION: Utah 74, California 70