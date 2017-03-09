Two teams looking to prove they belong among the Pac-12 elite meet Thursday in the semifinals of the conference tournament in Las Vegas as fourth-seeded Utah faces No. 5 seed California. Neither team defeated higher seeds Oregon, Arizona or UCLA during the regular season, but they’re hoping for another chance this week.

Cal lost five of its final six games of the regular season and received a surprising test in Wednesday’s 67-62 first-round victory over 12th-seeded Oregon State. Sophomore forward Ivan Rabb, who is expected to declare for the NBA Draft after the season, contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Bears allowed Oregon State to shoot 58.8 percent from 3-point range. The Bears edged Utah 77-75 in double overtime at home on Feb. 2 before turning in one of their worst efforts of the season in a 74-44 loss to the Utes in Salt Lake City on March 2. Utah closed the regular season with three straight wins but could be without two key players Thursday in guard Devon Daniels (suspension) and forward David Collette (concussion), with both listed as game-time decisions.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CAL (20-11): The Bears lead the Pac-12 in scoring defense but were held to a total of 90 points in road losses to Utah and Colorado last week and need more production from senior wing Jabari Bird and freshman point guard Charlie Moore. Bird was 1-of-13 from 3-point range in his previous three games before scoring a team-high 20 points while shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc in the first-round win over Oregon State. Coach Cuonzo Martin’s struggling offense received a boost Wednesday from senior guard Stephen Domingo, who had 10 points and four rebounds off the bench.

ABOUT UTAH (20-10): Junior forward Kyle Kuzma was named to the All-Pac-12 first team after leading the Utes in scoring (16.0) and rebounding (9.6), and his battle with the dynamic Rabb will be a key matchup Thursday. Utah’s lone senior, guard Lorenzo Bonam, scored a career-high 26 points in last Saturday’s 67-59 victory over Stanford as the Utes reached the 20-win mark for the third consecutive season. Bonam ranks third on the team in scoring at 12.7 points for the Utes, who average 78.9 points and lead the league in rebounding margin at plus-7.4.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face either No. 8 seed Arizona State or top-seeded Oregon in Friday’s semifinals.

2. The Utes have won at least a single game in the Pac-12 tournament in four straight seasons.

3. Cal G Grant Mullins has made at least one 3-pointer in 19 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Utah 77, Cal 68