Utah shuts down California 74-44

Sedrick Barefield led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points as Utah defeated California 74-44 on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

Kyle Kuzma and David Collette each had 12 points and Lorenzo Bonam added 11 points and seven rebounds for Utah (19-10, 10-7 Pac-12).

Grant Mullins was cold-shooting California's only scorer in double figures with 11 points. The Golden Bears shot 23.1 percent while recording only three assists and 12 turnovers.

The Utes won their second consecutive game after getting swept at the Oregon schools, including last-place Oregon State, two weeks ago. California (19-10, 10-7) lost four of its last five games, jeopardizing its NCAA tournament hopes.

Utah pulled away in the first half by shooting 51.6 percent to take a 42-22 lead. The Utes finished shooting 50.9 percent from the field despite making only 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

California entered the game as the No. 1 team in the Pac-12 in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense. Good offense beat good defense in this game as Utah entered as the conference's No. 2 team in scoring offense and field goal percentage.

A 25-5 run by Utah in the first half, mounting a 38-16 lead with 2:32 left in the first half, was the difference in the game. Cal made only one field goal in about an eight-minute span during that run.

The Utes also outrebounded Cal 41-31, keeping Golden Bear standout Ivan Rabb in check. Rabb, who entered the game averaging 14.6 points and 10.7 rebounds, finished with eight rebounds and eight points. He did not make a field goal, scoring all his points on free throws.