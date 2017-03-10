Cal knocks off Utah in Pac-12 tournament

LAS VEGAS -- California guard Jabari Bird scored 18 points in the second half, including two free throws with 5.5 seconds left, to secure a 78-75 victory over Utah in a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday.

Charlie Moore and Bird combined for 35 points in the second half to lead the fifth-seeded Golden Bears (20-11) to a semifinal matchup against top-seeded Oregon on Friday.

Moore scored 17 of his 21 points and Bird 18 of his 26 after halftime. Bird finished shooting 7 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and also made 8 of 9 from the free throw line.

Fourth-seeded Utah (20-11) must now await their postseason fate but they are unlikely to get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

Cal improved its chances of getting an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament, but it remains on the bubble.

The Utes were led by Kyle Kuzma's 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field.

Utah was down 11 points with 2:17 remaining but the Utes rallied to cut the lead to 73-72 with 30 seconds left on a free throw by Sedric Barefield.

Bird answered with a three-point play with 14 seconds remaining. A 3-pointer by Kuzma with nine seconds remaining cut the lead to 76-75.

Bird was fouled after the inbound pass with 5.5 seconds left and made both free throws. On off-balance 3-point attempt by Barefield fell short as time expired.

California made a turnaround after getting routed by Utah 74-44 last week in Salt Lake City. The Golden Bears beat Utah 77-75 in double overtime in Berkeley, Calif., on Feb. 2.

The game was close throughout the first half with the game tied at 30 at halftime following 13 lead changes and seven ties.

California started the second half outscoring Utah 14-5 with Bird's 3-pointer with 14:48 left in regulation giving the Golden Bears a 44-35 lead.

Another 3-pointer by Bird, his third of the game, gave Cal its biggest lead at that point -- 57-47 with 8:45 remaining.

Moore's leaning 3-pointer with 7:24 left was his 13th point of the second half, giving the Golden Bears a 60-50 lead.

Bird was fouled attempting a 3-pointer by Utah's Gabe Bealer with 2:44 remaining. His three free throws put Cal ahead 70-59.

Utah, which shot 51.8 percent from the field, then mounted its comeback.