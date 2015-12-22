Preview: California at Virginia

California’s final chance to bolster its nonconference resume comes Tuesday with a road test against No. 5 Virginia, which extended its winning streak to eight games with Saturday’s 86-75 win over then-No. 12 Villanova. The Golden Bears have won five straight since losing back-to-back games to San Diego State and Richmond at last month’s Las Vegas Invitational.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon averages 17.2 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead Virginia, which ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense at 58.9 points per game while scoring a surprising 77.3 points per contest. The Cavaliers have long been known for their defense, but they’ve scored at least 80 points six times this season and shot 56.5 percent from the field against Villanova. “Their attention to detail, their execution is just on another level than ours right now,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. “Any little mistake you make execution-wise, offensively or defensively, they take advantage of it.” The Cavaliers will look to avoid a letdown against Cal, which has failed to meet its lofty preseason expectations and could use a signature win heading into Pac-12 play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CAL (9-2): Highly touted freshmen forwards Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb have had flashes of brilliance mixed with spells of inconsistency, and each will be tested by a strong Virginia frontline that has outrebounded its opponents in eight of its nine wins. The backcourt is led by senior point guard Tyrone Wallace (16.8 points per game) and long-range threat Jordan Mathews, who scored 13 points in Saturday’s 84-51 rout of Coppin State. Junior wing Jabari Bird continues to thrive in his new role off the bench for the Golden Bears, who are second in the Pac-12 in defensive field goal percentage at 37.7.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (9-1): The Cavaliers come at teams in waves, beginning with point guard London Perrantes, who is shooting 56.7 percent from 3-point range and scored a season-high 19 points against Villanova. The frontcourt is led by forward Anthony Gill, who is 17-of-20 shooting over the past two games and drew high praise from Wright after the 6-foot-8 senior recorded 22 points and seven rebounds against his Wildcats. Sophomore guard Darius Thompson has scored in double figures in each of the past five games and played for Cal coach Cuonzo Martin at Tennessee during his freshman season in 2013-14.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has won its last 31 home games against unranked opponents while holding them to 48.8 points per game.

2. The game marks Cal’s first regular-season visit to an ACC opponent’s home court since the Golden Bears lost at North Carolina, 71-47, on Nov. 22, 1997.

3. Virginia is 69-4 when scoring at least 70 points under coach Tony Bennett.

PREDICTION: Virginia 72, Cal 63