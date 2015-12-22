St. Joseph’s 79, Virginia Tech 62

Saint Joseph’s continued its best season-opening stretch in more than a decade thanks to a career game from Isaiah Miles in a 79-62 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday afternoon at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Miles, a 6-8 senior forward, surpassed his previous career scoring high with 24 points seven minutes into the second half and finished with 36 points. He made 11 of 18 shots from the field and also had 15 rebounds and four blocks in a statement win for the Hawks.

Virginia Tech (8-4) was led by junior guard Seth Allen with 17 points as the only member of the team to score in double figures.

Junior wing DeAndre Bembry had 18 of his 22 points in the first half to help St. Joe’s (9-2) to a 12-point advantage at halftime. Then his teammates -- led by Miles -- took over in the second half.

Three consecutive 3-pointers made it a 16-point game with 13:19 remaining and a Miles triple with 6:04 left pushed the lead to 20.

The Hawks outrebounded the Hokies 48-32 and made 19 of 25 free throws compared with Virginia Tech’s 8 of 11 from the line.

St. Joe’s hasn’t had this many wins through 11 games since an undefeated start to the 2003-04 season, the year the Hawks reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. This was their first win over an ACC program since downing Georgia Tech on Nov. 17, 2011.