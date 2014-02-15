Preview: California at Washington

Washington looks to stay perfect at home in Pac-12 play when it hosts California on Saturday in a pivotal matchup for two teams looking to bolster postseason resumes. The Huskies have not lost at home since a setback against Connecticut on Dec. 22, winning seven straight and going 5-0 against conference opponents. The latest of those victories came in Wednesday’s 64-60 triumph over Stanford, which allowed Washington to rebound from an 0-3 road stretch and pull back to .500 in league play.

The Golden Bears began their trip through the Evergreen State with an 80-76 overtime victory at Washington State on Wednesday. Justin Cobbs followed up a scoreless first half with 15 in the second half and seven more in overtime to lift California to its first road win in more than a month. The Huskies will be looking to exact some revenge for an 82-56 loss in the previous meeting, which is tied for Washington’s largest margin of defeat.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (16-8, 7-4 Pac-12): The rout of the Huskies last month showcased some of the Golden Bears’ strengths as the team that leads the Pac-12 in shooting (46.4 percent) and is second in field-goal percentage defense (41.4) shined in those departments. California produced a 55 percent mark against Washington’s 30.2 in its most lopsided conference win. While the club has been inconsistent in its ensuing 3-4 stretch, Cobbs has been steady, averaging 19.7 points in those seven games while shooting at least 40 percent in each affair.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-11, 6-6): C.J. Wilcox scored 17 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 16 against the Cardinal in a game that saw coach Lorenzo Romar shuffle up his personnel. After falling behind by seven at halftime, Romar sat guard Andrew Andrews for the second half and started the stanza with Mike Anderson, who had 11 of his 13 points beyond the break. Williams-Goss fought through a hip ailment that required treatment in the locker room in the second half to add five rebounds and five assists to his line as the Huskies secured a gritty win.

TIP-INS

1. Wilcox’s next point moves him into fourth place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

2. Cobbs is 23 assists shy of tying Cal legend Jason Kidd for fourth on the school’s all-time assist leaderboard.

3. Williams-Goss is averaging 18.6 points while making 12-of-23 3-pointers over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Washington 76, California 74