Preview: California at Washington

Washington looked like it was turning its season back around with three straight wins but has dropped its last two games as the final third of the regular season looms. The Huskies will try to stop the slide when they host California on Sunday. The Golden Bears contributed to Washington’s struggles when conference play began but went on to drop six in a row before earning their second Pac-12 win at Washington State on Thursday.

Cal earned an 81-75 home win in the first meeting on Jan. 2 but averaged 55 points over the next six games before finally pulling out of the funk with a 76-67 triumph. “I thought our guys showed great resolve from losing six games in a row to fight, to come on the road, to get a win,” Bears coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters. Defense has been a concern of late for Washington, which surrendered a season-high 84 points at home in a loss to Stanford on Wednesday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (12-9, 2-6 Pac-12): The Bears lean heavily on point guard Tyrone Wallace, who scored 21 of his 26 points in the first half on Thursday and ranks in the top 10 in the Pac-12 in points (17.6), rebounds (eight) and assists (3.7). Wallace struggled to 19 points on 4-of-20 shooting in the first meeting with the Huskies, but Jordan Mathews broke out with a career-high 31 points and five 3-pointers. The sophomore guard had a string of seven straight games in double figures come to an end on Thursday but scored all nine of his points in the final 3 1/2 minutes to help nail down the 76-67 win.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (14-6, 3-5): Washington’s hopes for a late surge took a hit on Monday when the team dismissed sophomore center Robert Upshaw, who leads the nation in blocks (4.5) and paces the team in rebounding (8.2). The Huskies managed two blocked shots as a team in the 84-74 loss to Stanford while Nigel Williams-Goss shouldered more of the rebounding load with seven boards. “We played with some different lineups,” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar told reporters. “This was the first time. We hadn’t even been able to play with those lineups in practice.”

TIP-INS

1. Cal F David Kravish needs one block to pass Michael Stewart (207) for first place on the school’s all-time list.

2. Williams-Goss is 2-of-18 from 3-point range in Pac-12 play.

3. The Golden Bears have taken three straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Washington 76, California 68