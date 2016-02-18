Preview: California at Washington

No single player typifies California’s roller-coaster season more than junior guard Jabari Bird, who has the Bears trending upward with the Pac-12 tournament less than three weeks away. Bird looks to continue his strong play Thursday at Washington, which has lost three in a row and fallen squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Bird recorded the two best back-to-back games of his career and was named Pac-12 player of the week after averaging 23.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in wins over then-No. 12 Oregon and Oregon State. Much like his team, the Bay Area native has been better at home than the road, where the Bears are winless in five league games. Following two seasons marked by injuries and inconsistency, Bird appears ready to become a reliable scoring option for Cal, which is 16-0 at Haas Pavilion but 1-8 away from Berkeley. The Bears play four of their final six regular-season games on the road, starting with Thursday’s matchup against the Huskies, who are 2-5 over the past seven games after opening Pac-12 play with a 5-1 mark.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (17-8, 7-5 Pac-12): Thursday’s game features several of the league’s top freshmen, including Cal forwards Ivan Rabb and Jaylen Brown, who are combining to average 27.9 points and 13.8 rebounds while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor. Coach Cuonzo Martin continues to be patient with point guard Tyrone Wallace, who came off the bench last week against the Oregon schools and averaged 13.5 points in his first action since missing five games due to a broken right hand. Cal leads the Pac-12 in both field goal percentage defense (39.2 percent) and scoring defense (66.7 points) but will be tested by a Huskies team that averages a league-high 84.3 points per game.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (15-10, 7-6): Forward Marquese Chriss, one of four freshmen starters for the Huskies, continues to improve while averaging 19.8 points on 58.5 percent shooting along with 6.3 rebounds over the last four games. Guard Andrew Andrews has dropped in the Pac-12 player of the year race due to the Huskies’ recent slide, but the senior still leads the league with a 20.5 scoring average. The undersized Huskies were outrebounded by 20 in last Saturday’s 81-80 loss at Colorado and need a bounce-back effort from forwards Matisse Thybulle and Noah Dickerson against the formidable Cal frontcourt.

TIP-INS

1. Cal leads the all-time series 82-78, including four straight wins.

2. Andrews and freshman point guard Dejounte Murray have combined for 68.7 percent of Washington’s scoring (assists and points) in Pac-12 play.

3. The Bears are last in the conference with a free-throw percentage of 65.8.

PREDICTION: Cal 72, Washington 67