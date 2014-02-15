California 72, Washington 59: Tyrone Wallace scored 20 points to lead the visiting Golden Bears to a big Pac-12 road win.

Richard Solomon had 18 points and seven rebounds for California (17-8, 8-4), which trailed by 12 points early on. Leading scorer Justin Cobbs was limited to 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting but handed out a game-high seven assists and grabbed six boards.

The Huskies (14-12, 6-7) shot 35.9 percent from the field in seeing their seven-game home winning streak come to an end. Andrew Andrews scored 21 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 12 for Washington, which has lost four of five overall.

Wallace scored nine points in a 17-0 run late in the first half that allowed the Golden Bears to end a see-saw first half with a 34-29 advantage. The lead ballooned to 10 points on Jordan Mathews’ 3-pointer with just under 16 minutes left in the game before the Huskies made one final charge, pulling to within 56-50 on a Perris Blackwell layup inside of seven minutes.

Ricky Kreklow answered with another big 3-pointer for California and Solomon had three straight baskets to make it 65-53 with under three minutes to go. Washington never got closer than 10 down the stretch in falling for the third time in the last four meetings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Huskies leading scorer C.J. Wilcox missed all six of his 3-pointers and was held to eight points, tying a season low. ... Blackwell had 10 points and 11 rebounds, helping Washington record a 41-39 advantage on the boards. ... The teams combined to make only 8-of-37 3-pointers.