(Updated: ADDED Andrew Andrews’ stat line to 3rd graph)

California 90, Washington 88: Sam Singer knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left as the visiting Golden Bears edged the Huskies.

Jordan Mathews led the way with 23 points and Tyrone Wallace added 21 and nine rebounds as California (13-9, 3-6 Pac-12) swept the regular-season series. David Kravish collected 16 points and nine boards, Jabari Bird had 12 points and Singer chipped in 11 off the bench for the Golden Bears.

Nigel Williams-Goss recorded 31 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Washington (14-7, 3-6), which dropped its third straight. Andrew Andrews scored 17 points, Mike Anderson added 12 and Shawn Kemp Jr. scored 11 as the Huskies shot 53.2 percent from the field.

Anderson’s layup tied it at 71 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining, but Dwight Tarwater knocked down a 3-pointer and Singer scored on back-to-back possessions to put Cal up by seven points. Williams-Goss buried a jumper to cut Washington’s deficit to 87-86 with just over a minute to play and grabbed the rebound when Wallace missed the front end of a one-and-one before burying the go-ahead shot with 22 seconds left.

Mathews’ layup capped an 8-0 run to give the Golden Bears a 40-27 lead with under three minutes left in the first half before Williams-Goss capped a 14-3 run with a 3-pointer in front of the buzzer to pull the Huskies within 43-41 at the break. Kemp’s bucket with just under 16 minutes to play knotted it at 51.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cal shot 60 percent, led by Mathews’ 7-of-11 effort. … Kravish (209) blocked two shots to move past Michael Stewart (207) for first place on the school’s all-time list. … Kravish and Wallace helped the Golden Bears to a 38-22 advantage on the glass.