California 78, Washington 75

Freshman forward Jaylen Brown scored 23 points as California delivered a rare road victory, holding on for a 78-75 victory over Washington on Thursday in Pac-12 play at Seattle.

Junior guard Jordan Mathews and senior guard Tyrone Wallace had 18 points apiece as the Golden Bears (18-8, 8-5) improved to 2-6 on the road. Sophomore center Kameron Rooks and freshman forward Ivan Rabb collected 14 rebounds apiece as Cal held a 54-44 edge on the boards while winning its fourth consecutive game.

Related Coverage Preview: California at Washington

Senior guard Andrew Andrews had 18 points on just 4-of-15 shooting but made two 3-pointers in the final half-minute as the Huskies (15-11, 7-7) mounted a charge. Freshman forward Marquese Chriss scored 17 points and freshman guard Dejounte Murray added 14 for Washington, which lost its fourth game in a row.

The Huskies shot 32.9 percent from the field, including 4-for-17 from 3-point range, but rebounded from a 10-point deficit to move within 74-72 on a 3-pointer by Andrews with 25.7 seconds left. Andrews knocked down another 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds to play to make it a one-point margin before the Golden Bears hung on.

Rabb converted a three-point play, Brown followed with a ferocious dunk and Wallace scored on a driving dash to the hoop as the Golden Bears took a 55-49 lead with 8:29 remaining. Brown scored on the inside to increase the lead to 61-53 with 6:11 remaining and delivered another strong dunk exactly one minute later to again make it an eight-point margin.

Brown made two free throws to push the lead to 10 with 4:44 left, but Washington was within 71-65 on two free throws by Chriss with 1:23 remaining. Freshman forward Matisse Thybulle made two free throws 18 seconds later to cut the Huskies’ deficit to four before Wallace hit two free throws to make the margin six with 1:04 left.

The Golden Bears led 21-16 after two free throws by Wallace nearly 11 minutes into the game before Washington went on an 8-2 burst and took a one-point lead on sophomore forward Donaven Dorsey’s 3-pointer with 5:16 left in the half. The Huskies increased their advantage to five with under two minutes remaining before Cal closed with a 6-1 run to tie the game at 34 entering the break.

Cal hit 39.3 percent of its field-goal attempts and went 4-for-15 from 3-point range.