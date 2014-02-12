Preview: California at Washington State

There might not be a more inconsistent team in the country than California, which has lost four of its last five heading into Wednesday’s road game at Washington State. The Golden Bears upset previously unbeaten Arizona 60-58 on Feb. 1, but failed to build on the signature win and lost 80-69 to Stanford on Feb. 5. They’ll look to keep their NCAA Tournament at-large hopes alive against the Cougars, who have lost six of their last seven.

Point guard Justin Cobbs is averaging 19.3 points over the last six games for California, which is tied for fifth place in the Pac-12 standings. The 6-3 senior had 16 points and seven assists in a 76-55 victory over Washington State on Jan. 18, when the Golden Bears shot 56.9 percent from the field while holding the Cougars to 34 percent. Washington State guard DaVonte Lacy missed last month’s matchup because of a rib injury, but averaged 22 points in three games since his return.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (15-8, 6-4 Pac-12): Forward Richard Solomon is averaging a league-best 10.5 rebounds, but the team needs more consistency from guards Tyrone Wallace and Jabari Bird. Wallace is averaging 12 points after scoring a career-high 21 against Stanford, while Bird has struggled to regain his early season form after missing four games with an ankle injury. The team received a boost last week with the return of oft-injured guard Ricky Kreklow, who missed 11 games with a broken hand.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-14, 2-9): Freshman guard Ike Iroegbu is seeing more playing time over struggling junior guard Royce Woolridge, who is averaging 2.5 points over his last six games. The Cougars are the worst scoring team in the Pac-12 at 62.5 points per game, but freshman guard Que Johnson has provided hope by scoring at least 14 in seven of his last 12 games. Senior forward D.J. Shelton averages a team-high 8.8 rebounds, but will need help from the improving Junior Longrus against the solid California frontcourt.

TIP-INS

1. California leads series 74-48 and has won two straight meetings.

2. The Golden Bears are 12-1 when leading at halftime.

3. Washington State has won the last two meetings with California at Pullman, with the wins coming by a total of six points.

PREDICTION: California 70, Washington State 64