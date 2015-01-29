Preview: California at Washington State

Two teams in desperate need of a win meet Thursday when California visits Washington State, whose feel-good story has turned sour with three straight losses by an average of 23 points. The Cougars won’t receive any sympathy from the Golden Bears, who have lost six in a row, including five straight by double digits. First-year coach Cuonzo Martin’s team started 10-1, but the Golden Bears’ offensive weaknesses have been exposed in league play.

Washington State opened Pac-12 play with a 3-1 mark, including a 69-66 victory at Cal on Jan. 4. Forward Josh Hawkinson collected 18 points and 13 rebounds in the win and remains a top candidate for the league’s most improved award, but the 6-10 sophomore is 0-of-12 from 3-point range in conference play. Hawkinson faces another key matchup against Cal forward David Kravish, who averages 10.9 points and seven rebounds.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (11-9, 1-6 Pac-12): Guard Tyrone Wallace leads the team in scoring (17.2) and rebounding (8.0), but is shooting 28.6 percent in league play and has been hurt by the Golden Bears’ lack of additional scoring options. While only four Cal players scored in Saturday’s 73-50 loss to Arizona, Kravish remains bullish about the team’s immediate future. “My confidence is really high on this team,” he told reporters. “Once we come together and take the steps we need to take, we’re going to be good.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-10, 3-4): The Cougars struggled offensively in losses to Utah and Colorado last week, but first-year coach Ernie Kent is hoping the few days of “altitude training” pays off during this week’s games against the Bay Area schools. Guard DaVonte Lacy ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring with 16.9 points per game, and is 22 points away from moving into 11th place on the school’s all-time list. Forward Jordan Railey is shooting 51.8 percent and scored a career-high 17 points against Cal earlier this month.

TIP-INS

1. Lacy has averaged 17 points and shot 50 percent from 3-point range in four career games against the Golden Bears.

2. Cal G Jordan Mathews ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring during league play at 18.9 points per game.

3. Kent is 12-17 as a head coach against Cal, including his time at Saint Mary’s and Oregon.

PREDICTION: Washington State 75, California 69