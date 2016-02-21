Preview: California at Washington State

California may have found the perfect cure for its road woes in the Evergreen State. Days after edging Washington for their first Pac-12 win away from Haas Pavilion in over a year, the Bears can keep their conference title hopes alive Sunday by completing a rare road sweep with a win over last-place Washington State.

Freshman forwards Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb average a combined 27.9 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bears, who have won four in a row and began the weekend tied for fourth place in the Pac-12. Brown scored a game-high 23 points in Thursday’s 78-75 win at Washington as the Bears held the Huskies to 32.9 percent shooting and improved to 2-8 on the road this season. Cal is well-positioned for another road win against the struggling Cougars, whose 12-game losing streak is tied for fifth longest in school history. “We bring so much energy in practice and do all the things right,” Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson told reporters, “but when it comes to the game, we seem one step behind. Like, everyone else in the Pac-12 is just one step ahead of us. I can’t really pinpoint why that’s happening.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CAL (18-8, 8-5 Pac-12): The Bears have strengthened their bench considerably in recent weeks by having sharp-shooting guards Tyrone Wallace and Jordan Mathews provide instant offense off the bench. The two scored 18 points apiece in Thursday’s win over the Huskies and ended up playing more minutes than starters Jabari Bird and Sam Singer, who were held to a combined nine points and two assists. Wallace, who has averaged 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in three games since missing nearly a month due to a hand injury, offers veteran leadership for a Cal team that boasts the league’s best scoring defense at 67 points per game.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (9-17, 1-13): Hawkinson averages 15.5 points on 56 percent shooting along with 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars, who shot 29.2 percent in the first half of Thursday’s 72-56 loss to Stanford. Hawkinson, a 6-foot-10 junior, has averaged 10.6 points and 7.4 boards in five career games against the Bears and leads the Pac-12 with 18 double-doubles this season. Saturday’s contest serves as the final home game for seniors Brett Boese and Junior Longrus, who have seen their playing time reduced of late as coach Ernie Kent looks to give younger players such as Viont’e Daniels, Robert Franks and 7-foot center Conor Clifford additional minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won five of the last six meetings against Washington State and leads the all-time series 78-48.

2. The Cougars are 9-1 when leading at halftime and 0-16 when trailing at the break.

3. Cal is 16-2 when outrebounding its opponent.

PREDICTION: Cal 79, Washington State 65