California 76, Washington State 55: Justin Cobbs recorded 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the host Bears remained unbeaten in Pac-12 play.

California (14-4, 5-0) notched its sixth straight win thanks to a balanced effort led by Cobbs, Tyrone Wallace (13 points) and Richard Solomon (12 points). The Bears also received a big effort from their bench, which outscored the Cougars’ reserves 20-9.

Que Johnson scored 18 points to lead Washington State (8-10, 1-5), which has lost five of its last six. D.J. Shelton added 17 and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, who shot only 34 percent and turned over the ball 14 times.

California scored the game’s first six points, but Washington State answered right back with an 18-4 run to take its largest lead of the game. The next 14 points were scored by the Bears - including consecutive 3-pointers by Cobbs, Wallace and Cobbs again - as the hosts held a 34-33 edge at the break.

The Golden Bears opened the second half with a 20-4 run - a sequence that included three straight dunks by Solomon - to extend their lead to 54-37 midway through the period. California finished at 56.9 percent from the field to overcome Washington State’s 31-25 advantage on the glass, including a dozen offensive rebounds by the Cougars.

GAME NOTEBOOK: California and No. 1 Arizona (18-0, 5-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Pac-12 play. The Bears have three games remaining before the Wildcats visit on Feb. 1. ... Johnson led the Cougars with nine points at halftime, while Cobbs had nine for the Bears. ... Washington State shot 18-of-22 from the foul line.