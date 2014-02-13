FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California 80, Washington State 76 (OT)
#Intel
February 13, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

California 80, Washington State 76 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

California 80, Washington State 76 (OT): Justin Cobbs scored all 22 of his points after halftime and added seven assists as the visiting Golden Bears overcame a career-high 39 points by the Cougars’ DaVonte Lacy.

Richard Solomon collected 15 points and 11 rebounds while David Kravish added 14 and six for California (16-8, 7-4 Pac-12), which completed a season sweep of the Cougars and won for the second time in its last six games. Jordan Mathews was 3-of-4 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points.

Lacy was 10-of-20 from the field, 8-of-15 from 3-point range and converted all 11 of his free-throw attempts for Washington State (9-15, 2-10), which has lost seven of its last eight. D.J. Shelton contributed 18 points along with a career-high 19 rebounds.

California shot 50 percent in the first half and led 39-30 at the break before Lacy hit three of the Cougars’ five 3-pointers in the first six-plus minutes of the second half to cut the deficit to 49-45. Washington State, which entered averaging 53.7 points in league play, shot 13-of-28 from beyond the arc and 21-of-25 from the foul line.

Cobbs missed an 18-foot jumper at the end of regulation but converted two free throws to put California ahead 78-75 with nine seconds left in overtime before sealing the win with a dunk at the buzzer. The Golden Bears moved into a tie for third place in the Pac-12 while improving to 13-1 when leading at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lacy, who is averaging 26.3 points over the last four games, missed last month’s 76-55 loss at California due to a rib injury. … California honored the life of Golden Bears football player Ted Agu by wearing a patch in his memory. Agu passed away last Friday following a team workout. … Solomon fouled out in the first minute of overtime for California, which made eight of its 15 shots from 3-point range.

