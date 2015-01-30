FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California 76, Washington State 67
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 30, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

California 76, Washington State 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “Iroegbu” in graph 3)

California 76, Washington State 67: Tyrone Wallace scored 21 of his 26 points in the first half and Jabari Bird collected 12 points and eight rebounds as the visiting Golden Bears snapped their six-game losing streak.

Brandon Chauca added a career-high 10 points and Jordan Mathews scored all nine of his points in the final four minutes for Cal (12-9, 2-6 Pac-12), which shot 50.9 percent and avenged a three-point loss to the Cougars on Jan. 4. Wallace added seven rebounds and became the 45th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

DaVonte Lacy led Washington State (9-11, 3-5) with 24 points while Josh Hawkinson recorded his 12th double-double this season with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Ike Iroegbu chipped in seven points for the Cougars, who were outrebounded 40-32 and have lost four straight following a three-game winning streak.

Wallace scored 14 of Cal’s first 20 points and the Golden Bears led 39-37 at the break after shooting 55.2 percent. Cal forward David Kravish fouled out with 9:53 left and the Golden Bears leading 58-49, and the Cougars responded with a 16-6 run to move ahead 65-64 with just under four minutes remaining.

Mathews, who sat out most of the first half after receiving a personal foul and a technical less than a minute into the game, was held scoreless before scoring nine straight Cal points to put the Golden Bears ahead 73-67 with 51 seconds left. Lacy fouled out with 25 seconds to play for the Cougars, who were 6-of-23 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kravish, who came in averaging 10.9 points and seven rebounds, scored four points and grabbed one rebound before exiting the game. … Lacy moved into 11th on the Cougars’ all-time scoring list, passing Joe Wallace. … Christian Behrens scored six points off the bench for Cal, which was playing its first game outside the state of California in 53 days.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.