(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “Iroegbu” in graph 3)

California 76, Washington State 67: Tyrone Wallace scored 21 of his 26 points in the first half and Jabari Bird collected 12 points and eight rebounds as the visiting Golden Bears snapped their six-game losing streak.

Brandon Chauca added a career-high 10 points and Jordan Mathews scored all nine of his points in the final four minutes for Cal (12-9, 2-6 Pac-12), which shot 50.9 percent and avenged a three-point loss to the Cougars on Jan. 4. Wallace added seven rebounds and became the 45th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

DaVonte Lacy led Washington State (9-11, 3-5) with 24 points while Josh Hawkinson recorded his 12th double-double this season with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Ike Iroegbu chipped in seven points for the Cougars, who were outrebounded 40-32 and have lost four straight following a three-game winning streak.

Wallace scored 14 of Cal’s first 20 points and the Golden Bears led 39-37 at the break after shooting 55.2 percent. Cal forward David Kravish fouled out with 9:53 left and the Golden Bears leading 58-49, and the Cougars responded with a 16-6 run to move ahead 65-64 with just under four minutes remaining.

Mathews, who sat out most of the first half after receiving a personal foul and a technical less than a minute into the game, was held scoreless before scoring nine straight Cal points to put the Golden Bears ahead 73-67 with 51 seconds left. Lacy fouled out with 25 seconds to play for the Cougars, who were 6-of-23 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kravish, who came in averaging 10.9 points and seven rebounds, scored four points and grabbed one rebound before exiting the game. … Lacy moved into 11th on the Cougars’ all-time scoring list, passing Joe Wallace. … Christian Behrens scored six points off the bench for Cal, which was playing its first game outside the state of California in 53 days.