California 80, Washington State 62

California guard Tyrone Wallace scored 15 of his 17 points in less than four minutes during the second half, sparking the Bears to an 80-62 victory over Washington State on Sunday evening in Pullman, Wash.

Forward Ivan Rabb added 15 points for the Bears (19-8, 9-5 Pac-12), and guard Jabari Bird had 13.

The victory, California’s fifth straight, pushed the Bears past USC into fourth place. The top four seeds in the Pac-12 tournament receive first-round byes.

Thanks to their 13th consecutive loss, the Cougars (9-18, 1-14) clinched the 12th seed. It is mathematically possible for Arizona State and Washington State to tie for last place at 4-14, but the first tiebreaker for tournament seeding goes to the Sun Devils due to their 2-0 record against the Cougars.

Wing Que Johnson led Washington State with 17 points. Forward Josh Hawkinson and center Conor Clifford both scored 12.

Wallace, who took only one shot during a scoreless first half, sank all six of his shots during his hot streak. Three of the attempts were from 3-point range.

The Bears sank 10 of 13 shots in the game’s first 11 minutes, including their first five 3-pointers, to take a 25-11 lead. California led 40-31 at the half.