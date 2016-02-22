FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California 80, Washington State 62
#Intel
February 22, 2016

California 80, Washington State 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

California 80, Washington State 62

California guard Tyrone Wallace scored 15 of his 17 points in less than four minutes during the second half, sparking the Bears to an 80-62 victory over Washington State on Sunday evening in Pullman, Wash.

Forward Ivan Rabb added 15 points for the Bears (19-8, 9-5 Pac-12), and guard Jabari Bird had 13.

The victory, California’s fifth straight, pushed the Bears past USC into fourth place. The top four seeds in the Pac-12 tournament receive first-round byes.

Thanks to their 13th consecutive loss, the Cougars (9-18, 1-14) clinched the 12th seed. It is mathematically possible for Arizona State and Washington State to tie for last place at 4-14, but the first tiebreaker for tournament seeding goes to the Sun Devils due to their 2-0 record against the Cougars.

Wing Que Johnson led Washington State with 17 points. Forward Josh Hawkinson and center Conor Clifford both scored 12.

Wallace, who took only one shot during a scoreless first half, sank all six of his shots during his hot streak. Three of the attempts were from 3-point range.

The Bears sank 10 of 13 shots in the game’s first 11 minutes, including their first five 3-pointers, to take a 25-11 lead. California led 40-31 at the half.

