Preview: California at Wyoming

After falling out of the Top 25 with two losses last week, California takes its redemption tour on the road Saturday against Wyoming, which has won three straight following a one-point loss to Montana State. The Golden Bears struggled defensively in losses to San Diego State and Richmond but answered with a 66-52 home win over Seattle on Tuesday.

Cal coach Cuonzo Martin used the same starting lineup during the team’s 4-0 start, but he made a change against Seattle as sophomore Kameron Rooks started at center and shooting guard Jabari Bird came off the bench. Freshman Ivan Rabb moved from center to power forward and had eight points and eight rebounds, while fellow freshman Jaylen Brown got the nod at small forward but was 3-of-13 shooting and scored 11 points. Martin was pleased with the improved defensive effort and indicated Rooks might remain in the starting lineup after the 7-footer had four points, six rebounds and three blocked shots against Seattle. The Golden Bears could receive a test from Wyoming, which was picked to finish eighth in the 11-team Mountain West but shot 53 percent from the field in Wednesday’s 68-52 win over Denver.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CAL (5-2): Senior point guard Tyrone Wallace, who moved up to No. 18 on the Golden Bears’ career scoring list with 17 points against Seattle along with 11 rebounds and eight assists, said fans shouldn’t be worried about Brown’s inconsistent start. “People shouldn’t put too much pressure on him to come in as a freshman and expect everything to be perfect,” Wallace told reporters. “He just needs to keep working and the game will come to him.” Brown is averaging 15.7 points and six rebounds while shooting 5-of-23 from 3-point range and dealing with frequent foul trouble.

ABOUT WYOMING (5-2): The Cowboys face a stiff challenge against Cal near the basket, where Rooks and 7-foot-1, 252-pound Kingsley Okoroh have a clear size advantage over Wyoming’s thin frontline. Wyoming coaches continue to be encouraged by the play of forward Alan Herndon, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound sophomore who has eight blocks in his last four games. Senior guard Josh Adams had 19 points and nine rebounds against Denver and leads a solid backcourt that includes sophomore Alexander Aka Gorski and junior Josh McManamen, who has scored in double figures in three straight games.

TIP-INS

1. Wyoming is 25-7 under coach Larry Shyatt during the month of December.

2. Wallace has scored in double figures in 21 straight games.

3. The Cowboys have shot 50 percent or better from the field in four of their first seven games.

PREDICTION: Cal 74, Wyoming 66