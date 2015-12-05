California 78, Wyoming 72

Senior guard Tyrone Wallace had a big game to lead visiting California to a 78-72 overtime victory over Wyoming on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo.

Wallace had 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Golden Bears (6-2). Junior guard Jordan Mathews scored 14 points and freshman forward Ivan Rabb added 13 points and five rebounds.

Senior guard Josh Adams scored a game-high 32 points for the Cowboys (5-3). Sophomore center Jonathan Barnes added 10 points.

Cal outscored Wyoming 14-2 over the final 5:23 of the opening period to take a 35-29 lead into the locker room at the break. The Bears went up 59-49 on a layup by Rabb with 5:48 remaining, but the Cowboys mounted a 13-3 run to tie the game on a layup by Adams with 32 seconds to go in regulation.

Mathews took over in the extra session, scoring 11 points, including three free throws in the final six seconds.

Cal shot 44.4 percent from the field and made 8 of 19 from 3-point range. Wyoming shot 43.6 percent and made 7 of 23 from beyond the arc. The Bears outrebounded the Cowboys 43-32.