UCLA 88, Cal Poly 81
November 16, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sophomore center Thomas Welsh scored 22 points and senior forward Tony Parker recorded a double-double to lead UCLA to an 88-81 victory over visiting Cal Poly on Sunday evening at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

Parker had 16 points and 14 rebounds for UCLA (1-1). Junior guard Bryce Alford had 18 points and eight assists.

Senior guard Reese Morgan scored 20 points to lead Cal Poly (0-2). Sophomore forward Luke Meikle scored 16 points and sophomore guard Taylor Sutlive had 14.

Cal Poly trailed 19-15 following a layup by freshman guard Jaylen Snead, but UCLA scored the next six points to take a 25-15 lead. The Bruins outscored the Mustangs 10-4 over the final 4:11 to take a 47-37 lead into the break.

UCLA stretched its lead to 15 early in the second half, but Cal Poly closed the gap with 9-0 and 10-2 runs. The Mustangs tied the game on a 3-pointer by Morgan and took a 69-68 lead on a jumper by Meikle with 6:30 to play, but the Bruins responded with a 13-2 run to regain control.

UCLA shot 50 percent from the field. Cal Poly shot 43 percent. The Mustangs had a huge 44-12 advantage in bench scoring, but they were outscored 32-18 on points in the paint.

